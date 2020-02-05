Toronto warned to brace for a messy commute on Thursday

Environment Canada just keeps it coming with the special weather statements ahead of what's expected to be a nasty winter storm in Southern Ontario this week.

In its latest advisory, issued for the City of Toronto around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the federal weather agency warns once again of snow and ice pellets moving into the region this evening.

Unlike yesterday's special weather statement, which called for snowfall amounts of roughly 5 cm, this one predicts as much as 10 cm of snow overnight.

It also states that both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday "are likely to be affected."

Special Weather statement issued for Toronto and GTA possibility for snow and ice pellets starting tonight and into Thursday morning. Possibly affecting your commute to work /school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/BUwJno2XVC — mika midolo (@mikamidolo) February 5, 2020

The Weather Network similarly warns that as much as 15 cm of snow could fall along the entire 401 corridor between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

If Weather Network meteorologists are right, a "potent mix of heavy snow and ice" will make for dicey travel conditions in both Ontario and Quebec all the way through Friday.

"Forecasters are watching a system set to spin up along that boundary, one that threatens to bring widespread snow to southern Ontario Wednesday night into Thursday, significantly jeopardizing the early morning commute," reads a Weather Network report.

"A transition over to ice pellets and freezing rain is also expected across the south, which could impact overall snow totals."



A potent mix of heavy snow and ice will make for some difficult travel times across southern Ontario and Quebec through Friday. Meteorologist @kellysonnenburg has the details below. 👇 https://t.co/tFdetmruAE

#ONstorm #QCstorm #meteoQC pic.twitter.com/2G7J9jVN3c — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 5, 2020

We can thank a good ol' wiley Texas low for the incoming blast of wintry weather, though EnviroCan concedes that "there is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low."



However the storm ends up spinning through Southern Ontario, both weather agencies seem to agree that it'll mess up the roads something fierce on Thursday.

Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you're going, as police and TTC officials so often like to say.

Torontonians aren't exactly the most snow-savvy of drivers. Prepare accordingly.