City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Special weather statement issued for Toronto warning of snow and ice pellets

As we get off to a gloomy start to the month of February, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the surrounding area that'll mean chilly temperatures, wintry precipitation and messy commutes.

The alert says that the city will unfortunately be hit with a helping of snow, ice pellets and possibly even some freezing rain starting Wednesday night. A low pressure system moving in from the south means the weather could extend well into Thursday.

Around 5 cm of snow will lead to slippery roads and sidewalks, so residents of the city and the GTA are advised to reserve some extra time to get to where they're going during both days, and to bundle up with waterproof layers.

Temps will be also dipping below zero, down to as low as -15 C by Friday night, according to The Weather Network. Thankfully, it looks like the sun will likely be out for at least part of Saturday and Sunday, though it could feel as cold as -12 C.

