Someone in Toronto was just busted for driving with a windshield full of snow

Today in people who are lucky to be alive despite their own stupidity, a local driver somehow thought they could manoeuvre a vehicle throughout the streets of Toronto without seeing what's in front of them

York Regional Police shared a photo of the vehicle in question on Friday after pulling it over for reasons that should be quite obvious to anyone who's ever driven a car.

"Shocking, but true, this vehicle was actually spotted driving down the road like this," wrote police on Twitter of the car.

The photo shows a dark Subaru that is virtually clear of snow, save for the windshield, which is 90 per cent covered in a thick layer of the stuff.

Shocking, but true, this vehicle was actually spotted driving down the road like this. An officer stopped the vehicle at 9:30 a.m., at Bantry Ave & Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill. The driver was charged for No Clear View. pic.twitter.com/lWNuTvndGR — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 14, 2020

"An officer stopped the vehicle at 9:30 a.m., at Bantry Ave & Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill," wrote police. "The driver was charged for No Clear View."

No further details were released about who was behind the wheel, but they'll have to pay a fine of $85 for failing to clear their windshield.

Fortunately for the driver (and everyone else on the road this morning), police managed to spot the snowy car before anyone was hurt.

Common sense is not all that common. — M.M Jeremy Marchese (@wos4fn) February 14, 2020

"Unreal," commented one Twitter user on the York Regional Police tweet. "Amazing how suffering 2 mins of cold to clear their view was more important than potentially creating a serious accident on the road."

"I'm not at all surprised," wrote another. "This isn't uncommon."

Indeed, this is far from the first person to be put on blast for failing to clear the snow from their car before driving in Toronto... or for trying to clear the snow while zooming down a busy highway.

"This is way more dangerous than speeding yet it's a way cheaper penalty," commented one person of the behaviour. "Our laws are broken."