City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Toronto could be blasted with up to 15 cm of snow this week

If you were out and about in Toronto today, then you may have noticed the sun make a brief but welcome appearance  though unfortunately that doesn't mean winter's over just yet. 

Despite today's deceivingly mild temperature and pleasantly bright sky, it seems Toronto is in for even more snow during this first week of February. 

According to a blog post published by the Weather Network, "a very weak disturbance will bring some pesky scattered freezing drizzle through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning, especially for areas north of Lake Erie and western sections of Lake Ontario."

Mixed precipitation is expected to persist in parts of the GTA Tuesday, though not enough to signifanctly impact travel conditions. 

But come Wednesday and Thursday, snow and freezing rain will likely intensify throughout southern Ontario. 

"A system is set to develop along the boundary, which could bring widespread snow to southern Ontario through Thursday, with a risk for the snow to change to freezing rain across southern parts of the region," the blog post states.

Light snow could continue early Friday, but this weekend is looking like  the first without snow in over a month for Toronto

"It is too early to have confidence in snow totals for specific locations, but much of our region should see at least 5 to 10 cm of snow and the hardest hit areas that stay as all snow should reach 10 to 15+ cm," Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says in the post. 

And unfortunately, next week is looking like more of the same. 

