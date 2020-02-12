College Street Bar rapists sentenced to nine years in prison

It is very rare that a sexual assault case results in justice actually being served. Given the results of notable cases — like Brock Turner who got a measley six-month sentence for raping an unconscious woman behind a dumpster and the time Jian Ghomeshi was acquitted on multiple charges — it's not exactly surprising that an estimated 3 per cent of sexual assaults actually end with convictions in Canada and even fewer do in the U.S.

The perpetrators in one high-profile Toronto sexual assault case, though, have just received a sentence of nine years in jail in a ruling that some are considering a win for assault survivors everywhere.

To the amazing woman who survived the two predators sentenced today in Toronto in the College Street Bar assault. I don't know you, but I am so happy for the justice you received today. If I can ever be of service to donate my time in your healing journey, I'm here. — Amy Katherine Miranda (@AmyMiranda) February 12, 2020

Residents were shocked when the owner and the manager of College Street Bar, a busy Little Italy watering hole, were accused of forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman for multiple hours in their establishment in late 2016.

Gavin MacMillan and Carasco Enzo Dejesus were both charged with sexual assault, sexual assault as a party to the offence with any other person and forcible confinement as a result of the incident, leading many to boycott the bar and plaster its windows with signs bearing messages in support of sexual assault survivors.

Lots of courage from the victim to endure this trial and so glad to see these sorry excuses for men are behind bars. I didn't see any mention of parole eligibility though. I hope they have to serve the full term behind bars. — DevinP26 🇨🇦 🇹🇹 (@DPRacing26) February 12, 2020

It was shut down less than two months later and eventually sold, while the two men were found guilty of the crimes in November 2019.

Today's sentencing, which includes seven years for gang sexual assault and two years for administering a stupefying substance for each man, was in many ways thanks to graphic security footage from what the judge called "prolonged, violent and degrading sexual assault" by two "predators with a deep sense of entitlement."

The only reason they got jail time is because there was video evidence. We need to start believing victims word. It’s rare a rape victim gets justice. — Ro (@Ro_Ro_77) February 12, 2020

The case hit close to home for many given the fact it took place in a popular business in the downtown core, and that more than one-third of Canadian adult women have experienced sexual assault (and all have to fear it on a daily basis).

Also, the fact that bar staff are meant to look out for the safety of their patrons — not prey on them and put that safety in jeopardy.

Groups like Bartenders Against Sexual Harassment were created in the wake of the College Street Bar crime, hopefully lending some sense of hope and comfort to assault survivors and bargoing residents in general.

I hope the victim feels some sense of justice. The courts are far too lenient but this is a step in the right direction — Tara (@marie_tara) February 12, 2020

Both MacMillan and Dejesus are appealing the convictions, according to CP24, though many agree that despite the good news that a sexual assault trial actually resulted in prison time, the nine years the criminals received is not nearly harsh enough.