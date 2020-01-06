Toronto businesses donating proceeds to help with Australia fires

As wildfires continue to eradicate Australian ecosystems and communities at a devastating rate, Canadians are stepping up to help in any way they can.

While groups of Canadian firefighters are on the ground overseas helping to combat the blazes, a number of Toronto businesses are running promotions to raise money to donate to Australian firefighting and wildlife protection efforts.

Cops Doughtnuts, which is owned by the same team behind Bloordale Australian-style cafe Baddies, said in a social media post that they will be donating all of today's coffee sales from both of their locations to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, one of the main volunteer firefighting brigades on the frontlines in Australia.

Local tattoo artists are also joining in to raise funds: Tammy Kim of Trinity-Bellwoods's Minhwa Tattoo Co. is hosting a flash tattoo event on January 19, with all proceeds going to Australian fire services.

Kim and fellow Toronto tattooers Joey Ramona and Alex Snelgrove are also among a group of artists auctioning off paintings and prints for the cause until January 18.

And Hamilton tattoo shop High Five Tattoo is also holding a flash day on January 22, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to WIRES, Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization.

Celebrities ranging from Selena Gomez, to Pink, to Nicole Kidman have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars each to help quell the bushfires, while others like Lizzo have spread awareness of the crisis and called their fans into action.

Australian Instagram comedian Celeste Barber has crowdfunded more than $30-million AUD for the cause, while everyday people around the world have found their own unique ways to raise staggering amounts for various relevant Australian charities.

A group of Canadian crafters has even banded together to hand-sew pouches and mittens for injured kangaroos and koalas rescued from the infernos.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Though wildfires are a relatively normal natural occurrence in Australia, the extent of these recent fires has been unprecedented and disastrous due to global warming, which has led to the country's hottest summer on record.

Approximately half a billion animals and counting have been killed in the blazes, along with with 25 people, with more missing. Five million hectares of land — an area larger than Belgium — have been decimated, adding up to about 10 times more damage than last year's fires.