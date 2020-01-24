City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Environment Canada just issued a special weather statement for Toronto

Toronto is in for yet another weekend of nasty winter weather — our third in a row — with heavy rains expected to begin Friday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather authority issued a special statement for the City of Toronto early this morning, noting that "significant rainfall" is likely to mess up the city overnight.

Rain is expected to begin late Friday afternoon or evening, but may change into snow on Saturday. 

In total, we can expect up to 25 mm of precipitation this weekend, which will no doubt put pressure on Toronto's already overtaxed and way-too-old sewer system.

"The frozen ground and thin snowpack will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," warns warns Environment Canada, stopping short of predicting actual floods.

The agency says that "local ponding on streets is possible," however, especially in areas where storm drains are covered by snow and ice.

Fortunately, unlike last weekend, temperatures should remain mild throughout with a high of 0 C forecasted for Saturday and 3 C on Sunday.

Staying warm won't be too difficult, but staying dry will be if you plan on heading outdoors at all.

Be prepared for potential soakers.

