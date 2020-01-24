Someone made a TikTok riding the TTC subway with a broken window

It's been a rough week for the TTC and transit users alike, and now a viral video making the rounds is showing yet another subway malfunction that is actually quite dangerous.

TikTok user Paul K Kim posted a video on the social media platform, which appears to show a broken window on a moving TTC subway train.

The person in the video appears to be recording the video while hanging out of the window on one of the doors.

Another frame in the now viral video shows a person putting their hand through the open window.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a statement to blogTO that the incident in the video occurred on January 16, on a eastbound train on Line 2.

"As soon as we became aware of the missing glass, the vehicle was taken out of service and repaired.We believe the missing glass to be the result of vandalism," Green said.

He said something like this is a serious safety concern and he hopes transit users would report an instance of broken equipment immediately.

It's not the first time a TikTok production has put people in some serious danger. The alarming video comes just one day after the Ontario Government had to issue a warning about about a viral trend on TikTok.

The so-called "outlet challenge" involves partially plugging a phone charger into the wall and then putting a penny onto the exposed part of the prongs — resulting in smoke, sparks and, in some cases, fire.