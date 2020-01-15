City
People were complaining about a foul smell in Toronto last night

If you were walking around Toronto last night, you may have been one of a number of residents who noticed a strange smell reminiscent of a gas leak that took over part of the city.

Toronto Police and Fire received more than 100 calls from people complaining of a gas odour, with Police Operations tweeting to notify the public about the issue just before 11 p.m.

Social media users reported encountering the smell in various locations citywide, from Jarvis and Cartlon to Parklawn and Lakeshore to Jane and Annette. It apparently started in the west end and gradually moved eastward over the course of the night and into this morning.

Dozens of crews from Toronto Fire and natural gas company Enbridge were dispatched to some areas overnight to investigate. 

Though the smell was eventually attributed to pipe flushing at a local sewage treatment plant, in the end the culprit turned out to be a grease manufacturing company in Etobicoke. The incident posed no danger to the public.

Between this and the recent nuclear generating station scare, Torontonians are really staying on their toes in anticipation of some type of freak catastrophic incident or another.

Lead photo by

Ben Roffelsen

