People are ranking the worst seats on TTC vehicles and the responses are perfect

Earlier this week, a New York transit user posed a tough question to the Twitterverse: Which is the best seat on the subway? 

The post went viral, and it was only a matter of time before Toronto residents chimed in with their TTC seat draft picks. 

If you've ever entered onto a packed TTC subway car and been faced with the above open seats, you know the decision of which seat you choose is calculated and highly scientific. Some would even goes as far as to say that your decision is primal.  

For some people, the most important variable in their decision is how packed the subway car is.

For others, the game changer is their height and where they can comfortably sit without squishing their knees.

But the "where should I sit" predicament doesn't stop at the subway. People who ride TTC streetcars are also faced with...well, other people

The set-up of these TTC seats begs the question: Who thought this design was a good idea?

But maybe the face-to-face arrangement makes sense for some people.

People who struggle with motion sickness quickly discovered that the new TTC streetcars are not their friends.

Everything changes when you're taking the streetcar with a friend. Do you sit beside them or across from them?

It's safe to say the debate will have transit users across the city thinking a little more critically about which seat to use when riding the TTC.

Lead photo by

@MikeBeauvais

