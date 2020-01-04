People are ranking the worst seats on TTC vehicles and the responses are perfect

Earlier this week, a New York transit user posed a tough question to the Twitterverse: Which is the best seat on the subway?

All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/PeAQ7UEdC9 — gabe 🦦 (@gplatinum_) January 1, 2020

The post went viral, and it was only a matter of time before Toronto residents chimed in with their TTC seat draft picks.

People of Toronto, which is the best seat in which to learn that the #TTC is currently experiencing a delay both ways at St. George due to a mechanical issue? pic.twitter.com/nvakAXE3c6 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 2, 2020

If you've ever entered onto a packed TTC subway car and been faced with the above open seats, you know the decision of which seat you choose is calculated and highly scientific. Some would even goes as far as to say that your decision is primal.

When the subway car is empty, 4&5. But I move as soon as it starts filling up. 4 for longer trips. 5 for shorter. I have short legs so I can sit with my legs in the aisle and my back to 4 and not take up extra room. 1-3 make me a little uncomfortable for some reason — Lola Link._🎃 (@videogamepsych) January 3, 2020

For some people, the most important variable in their decision is how packed the subway car is.

Short ride: 5, 3

Long ride: 4, if that's taken, 1

Never take: 2 unless I'm dying, useless seat in the winter because there's too much space being taken by 1 and 3, and no one sits on 2 when those seats are free so. 🤷‍♀️ — Ren (@ren_aoi) January 2, 2020

For others, the game changer is their height and where they can comfortably sit without squishing their knees.

Clearly not enough tall people replying - #4 would be great if my knees didn't get jammed against the seat in front. Not #5 b/c you have to let #4 in/out. Not #1 b/c if someone large sits in #2 you're squished up against the wall with nowhere to put your arm. So... #3. — Nicole Minutti (@NicoleMinutti) January 2, 2020

But the "where should I sit" predicament doesn't stop at the subway. People who ride TTC streetcars are also faced with...well, other people.

Torontonians: which of these streetcar seats fills you with the most blinding rage? pic.twitter.com/vjlPNMZ0Cd — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) January 2, 2020

The set-up of these TTC seats begs the question: Who thought this design was a good idea?

They’re all horrible. I hate going backwards so 1 is out. If you’re in 2 or 4 people smash into you so that leaves 3, and I don’t like facing anyone. People talk to you 😂. I keep hitting my head trying to get into 3 as well. I’m not all that tall so I don’t get the design. — 🇨🇦🌈 Beverly with no E🌈🇨🇦 (@MBevMorrison) January 2, 2020

But maybe the face-to-face arrangement makes sense for some people.

Wait ... were these seats designed exclusively for Charlie Bucket’s grandparents? How did we never make this connection before?? pic.twitter.com/HBREIutzoR — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) January 3, 2020

People who struggle with motion sickness quickly discovered that the new TTC streetcars are not their friends.

3. Not only are you squished, but you’re facing the opposite way of which the streetcar is moving, making you dizzy. Plus getting out when those four seats are full is a tripping hazard. — Andrew Gouveia (@AndrewJGouveia) January 2, 2020

Everything changes when you're taking the streetcar with a friend. Do you sit beside them or across from them?

The real trouble is, if you are in a couple, do you sit 1-2 or 1-3? One way you get to sit beside someone you like; the other way you are hopefully not as enraged when they encroach on your leg room as you would be with a stranger. — some shifty blue eyed mf (@F_Calderwood) January 2, 2020

It's safe to say the debate will have transit users across the city thinking a little more critically about which seat to use when riding the TTC.