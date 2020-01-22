TTC shutdown forces Toronto man to quit his job

It would be nearly impossible to calculate how many hours of workplace productivity were lost during this morning's four-hour-long TTC service suspension, but the total sum would undoubtedly translate to hundreds of thousands of dollars for business owners and their employees.

One commuter who was caught up in the fray says he's out a job entirely on account of the service disruption on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington Stations.

"One person told me to go this way and another person told me to go that way and I just kept doing 'S's for like an hour," said the disoriented commuter to CP24 in an interview outside the jam-packed Jane subway station.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Man quit his job on live TV 😳. This Jane and Ossington thing is getting crazy. Via IG: 6boii_dre #Toronto pic.twitter.com/MU7b0F9W9k — Canadamania (@ItsCanadamania) January 22, 2020

The CP24 reporter notes that he had just overheard a dramatic phone conversation between the man and his boss.

"He said if I'm not at work in ten minutes, I'm fired," said the commuter of what his boss threatened. "I just said 'I quit.'"

A copy of the clip, filmed off someone's TV, is circulating widely around Toronto right now, garnering nearly 2,000 views in just a few hours.

In it, the person filming his TV turns the camera around to react after the commuter reveals that he quit his job.

"What? Holy sh*t, the man quit his job," laughs the Twitter user, shaking his head in disbelief. "Holy f*ck... holy shit."

@ttcupdate @ttcriders To the young adult who had 2 quit his job this a.m. aftr b'ng threatend of b'ng fired bcuz of b'ng late due 2 massiv #ttc issues--it shuld b illegal 4 employrs 2 do this! 1000s rely on transit!! @JohnTory pls do somthng 2 protect us! — Sandy Brdar (@Ladey_B) January 22, 2020

Little is known about the commuter who apparently up and quit this morning on account of the TTC sucking, but many people are identifying with his plight.

"How shall TTC compensate the cut in wages due to lost hours or delay in reaching work place or to the person who missed the job interview?" wrote one person on Twitter in response to the TTC's announcement that service had resumed.

"I've lost two jobs because of them," someone else replied.

Man told @CP24 @_Herhalt he would likely lose job because of Line 2 transit delays today on #TTC. Likely wouldn't be termination "for cause", would be owed #severance pay https://t.co/4wdzfQTMin @TTCnotices — Samfiru Tumarkin LLP (@stlawyers) January 22, 2020

CBC Toronto journalist Sannah Choi tweeted earlier this morning that she had also overheard someone quitting their job on the phone amidst all the chaos.

"Overhearing a guy yelling at his new boss who is expecting him to still come into work," she wrote. "He just said 'I know you're new and all but I never liked you and I quit!'"

It is not clear if this was the same young man featured on CP24, though it stands to reason that more than a few people either lost or quit their jobs today thanks to the unexpected three-hour-long commute.