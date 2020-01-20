Toronto could soon be getting an 81 km-long trail that weaves throughout the city

Mayor John Tory has put forth some new plans for revitalizing Toronto's ravines, the most exciting of which is an 81 km-long multi-use trail that would weave through a huge portion of the city.

The seamless off-road Loop Trail would connect multiple neighbourhoods and a huge chunk of the city's ravines, circling from the waterfront up to the Finch corridor, east to the Meadoway green space and west to the Humber River.

Last week, we announced The Ravine Strategy Implementation Report, which includes a plan to build The Loop Trail - an 81-kilometre off-road, multi-use ring trail that will knit together multiple ravines, travel through 22 of the City's neighbourhood improvement areas. pic.twitter.com/DeyCs0A2yH — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 19, 2020

It would be a part the City's official Ravine Strategy to help preserve and engage with Toronto's 300 km-long ravine network, and also the Cycling Network Plan to create better infrastructure for urban cyclists.

The path would also be in line with the interests of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, adding more usable green space in the GTA.

The best part? More than 80 per cent of the trail already exists, so filling in the gaps and adding an extra 15 km wouldn't be an untenable task to tackle.

Amenities and educational features would also be added throughout, and a micro-grant program implemented to encourage the use of Toronto's ravines.

The City has been working extra hard to add or revamp trails across Toronto lately, from the Martin Goodman Trail to the water's edge promenade and boardwalk.

The fate of the potential Loop Trail lies in the hands of the city's Executive Committee, which will discuss it at a meeting on January 23.