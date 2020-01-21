Police remind drivers to clear off vehicles after ice smashes into GO bus

The recent onslaught of winter weather in the GTA has OPP reminding drivers to clear of their cars properly of snow and ice in order to avoid serious accidents.

The message doesn't seem to be resonating with some drivers as incidents continue to occur on Canada's busiest highway, the 401.

Just this morning a Metrolinx bus with passengers aboard was hit by ice that flew off a passing truck near Meadowvale Road.

This is what can happen if you don’t clear the snow and ice off your vehicle. Very scary for everyone involved. CC: @OPP_HSD https://t.co/iVTb8FkJbb pic.twitter.com/2gzRLLuQra — Matt Llewellyn (@Mattrolinx) January 21, 2020

Photos from the incident show substantial damage to the windshield of the GO bus, as well as debris on the inside of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured.

"The flying ice instantly shattered the tempered windshield of the double-decker GO bus, making it nearly impossible to see through," said spokesperson Matt Lewellyn in a Metrolinx blog post.

"Remarkably however, the driver wasn’t injured and was able to maintain control of the vehicle and steer the bus off to the side of the busy highway."

Terrifying experience for this motorist when a sheet of ice smashed his windshield after dislodging from a transport truck travelling in the opposite direction on Cty Rd 28, near #PortHope. We can’t stress this enough, clear your vehicle of ice and snow. #DriveSafe ^gp pic.twitter.com/WrJsKUfDex — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) January 17, 2020

A number of similar incidents have been reported by the OPP, including one which left a woman with serious injuries.

If you don't clear your vehicle of ice and snow, this is what could happen behind you😒

Female driver of this car suffered serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/shwy6PZnfj — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 20, 2020

Section 74 of the Highway Traffic Act says drivers have to be able to clearly see out the front, side, and rear windows.

Police stopped a vehicle for having the passenger side windows fully covered in snow. The driver then drove into a snow bank. The driver received a ticket and the officer helped push the car out of the snow bank. Drivers need to clean the snow off their car windows! pic.twitter.com/8T3AsM4mFe — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) January 19, 2020

Drivers with obstructed windows from dirt, ice, or snow could be fined up to $110 in Ontario.