Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
go bus

Police remind drivers to clear off vehicles after ice smashes into GO bus

The recent onslaught of winter weather in the GTA has OPP reminding drivers to clear of their cars properly of snow and ice in order to avoid serious accidents.

The message doesn't seem to be resonating with some drivers as incidents continue to occur on Canada's busiest highway, the 401. 

Just this morning a Metrolinx bus with passengers aboard was hit by ice that flew off a passing truck near Meadowvale Road.

Photos from the incident show substantial damage to the windshield of the GO bus, as well as debris on the inside of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured.

"The flying ice instantly shattered the tempered windshield of the double-decker GO bus, making it nearly impossible to see through," said spokesperson Matt Lewellyn in a Metrolinx blog post.

"Remarkably however, the driver wasn’t injured and was able to maintain control of the vehicle and steer the bus off to the side of the busy highway."

A number of similar incidents have been reported by the OPP, including one which left a woman with serious injuries. 

Section 74 of the Highway Traffic Act says drivers have to be able to clearly see out the front, side, and rear windows.

Drivers with obstructed windows from dirt, ice, or snow could be fined up to $110 in Ontario.

