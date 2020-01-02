City
e scooter toronto

Five-year electric scooter pilot is officially underway in Ontario

Details about the province's plan to conduct a five-year electric scooter pilot project in Ontario were released just one month ago, and that project officially began yesterday.

Parliamentary Assistant to Caroline Mulroney Vijay Thanigasalam said the project would "give people a new, clean and green way to get from point A to point B in their communities" back when the Ontario government made the original announcement.

A set of rules were also released at the end of November, all of which are now in effect. 

Those rules include helmet requirements and a minimum age of 16 years old. E-scooters must also be equipped with a horn or bell as well as a front and rear light.

Scooters are also not permitted to exceed a maximum operating speed of 24 kilometres per hour. 

In addition to this set of rules, the province has indicated that "municipalities can choose to pass by-laws to allow use of e-scooters and determine where they can operate most safely in each unique environment."

The government is working in partnership with Lime, a 'micro mobility' e-scooter sharing company that operates in several other cities worldwide, among other companies. 

But despite the government's promise that this pilot project "will help businesses expand, enrich local economies and offer people more options to get around safely," there are are many who oppose the use of electric scooters in Ontario. 

Safety advocates have expressed concerns about the impact on those with disabilities, and many are urging Premier Doug Ford to slow down and conduct further research before the two-wheeled vehicles hit provincial roads in upcoming months. 

