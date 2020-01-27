Face masks are now a common sight in Toronto and people are getting nervous

Following the announcement of a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Toronto, many residents are frantically searching for N95 face masks to protect themselves from the virus.

Others, however, find the sight of so many wearing protective face masks to be concerning and upsetting.

WHY ARE PEOPLE WEARING GAS MASKS IN TORONTO, I’m actually scared now wtf — Tim Hortons (@Timmiesofficial) January 27, 2020

The masks were already in high demand last week, before the first case in Canada was even confirmed.

Stores were reportedly selling out as of Friday, and it's gotten even worse now that we know a husband and wife in Toronto are both suffering from the illness.

Major stores such as Home Depot as well as smaller stores including Rotblott's Discount Warehouse have sold their entire stock of the masks — and some residents are even taking advantage and selling them online for ridiculously high prices.

In Toronto, scumbags bought out the N95 masks from all the stores in the city and are selling them at 30x the price on Kijiji/Craiglist.



I didn't expect this kind of piece-of-shittery from muh people but here we are.#coronarvirus pic.twitter.com/AxC2iGQ3zP — Mr. Bumface (@misterbumface) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, residents who are trying not to panic over the extremely contagious virus are finding it difficult to remain calm when there are people wearing protective masks at every turn.

seeing people all over toronto wear surgical masks scares the shit out of me — dev (@priyankashytes) January 26, 2020

Some are saying those choosing to wear the masks are simply overreacting.

Was just at Home Depot in Toronto shopping for paint, a group of women were looking for masks (all sold out) demanding for more and if any stores have stock. Have people lost their minds? This shows how sensitive and fearful society has become. React first, think later. — Ray Man (@RmanAudio) January 26, 2020

While others are encouraging it as a precaution.

To all my Toronto friends - n95 masks are sold out pretty much everywhere. Strongly recommend you check in daily to retailers, and practice prudent hand washing and basic hygienic precautions. #Coronavirustoronto — Matt Lefebvre (@mattlef2) January 26, 2020

And some residents are saying the sight of those wearing masks is eerily reminiscent of the SARS outbreak.

Spotted masks while walking through campus this morning – SARS memories. 😷



(I spent SARS on a Quebec army base, so my only memory was getting temperature checks when going to medical; I recall going home on leave to Toronto and things were more normal than the media portrayal) — Ian Milligan (@ianmilligan1) January 27, 2020

Earlier today, Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams revealed that the newest afflicted individual in Toronto is the wife of the man suffering from the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Canada.

And though health officials have previously said they expect more cases of coronavirus to be confirmed in Toronto, Williams said the risk to Ontario residents remains low.