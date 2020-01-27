City
Mira Miller
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Face masks are now a common sight in Toronto and people are getting nervous

Following the announcement of a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Toronto, many residents are frantically searching for N95 face masks to protect themselves from the virus.

Others, however, find the sight of so many wearing protective face masks to be concerning and upsetting. 

The masks were already in high demand last week, before the first case in Canada was even confirmed.

Stores were reportedly selling out as of Friday, and it's gotten even worse now that we know a husband and wife in Toronto are both suffering from the illness. 

Major stores such as Home Depot as well as smaller stores including Rotblott's Discount Warehouse have sold their entire stock of the masks — and some residents are even taking advantage and selling them online for ridiculously high prices. 

Meanwhile, residents who are trying not to panic over the extremely contagious virus are finding it difficult to remain calm when there are people wearing protective masks at every turn. 

Some are saying those choosing to wear the masks are simply overreacting. 

While others are encouraging it as a precaution. 

And some residents are saying the sight of those wearing masks is eerily reminiscent of the SARS outbreak. 

Earlier today, Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams revealed that the newest afflicted individual in Toronto is the wife of the man suffering from the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Canada.

And though health officials have previously said they expect more cases of coronavirus to be confirmed in Toronto, Williams said the risk to Ontario residents remains low. 

