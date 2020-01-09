Barack Obama is speaking in Toronto this month

Between the deaths of 176 people during Wednesday's tragic plane crash in Iran, the bushfires of Australia killing more than 1 billion animals, and the causal memefication of WWIII, 2020 is off to a rather scary start.

Some might say that we need a leader who can truly comfort us now, more than ever — and who's more comforting that America's beloved 44th President Barack Obama?

Whatever your stance on his politics, you can't deny the power of Obama's dulcet-toned voice and optimistic speeches. He really is a one-of-kind speaker, as he has proven in spades both during and after his time in office.

Those who have yet to experience Obama live can see for themselves in just two weeks, when POTUS 44 comes to Toronto as part of a speaking engagement at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Future Skills: A Conversation with President Barack Obama



Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

Metro Toronto Convention Centre



Join us for a provocative conversation with ex- POTUS. pic.twitter.com/s6b3l0V5rx — Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (@CDNBlackChamber) January 8, 2020

Called "Future Skills: A conversation with President Barack Obama," the event on Thursday, January 23 is sponsored will boast a "1:1" ratio of audience members to young leaders (meaning that for every ticket sold, one ticket will be given to a young leader under the age of 30.)

It is sponsored by The Economic Club of Canada and The Global Institute for Conscious Economics, which state that they are "dedicated to fostering a new economic dialogue in Canada that promotes equality, inclusion, and the voices of multiple generations around the same table."

You can purchase tickets now on the ECC's website for $275.00 each ($5,000 for a table of 10.) You can also register as a young leader for a chance to attend on corporate Canada's dime.

"We believe that the 'Future of Work' in Canada must be defined by ALL Canadians," reads the event description. "The 'New Economy' must honour the physical and mental wellbeing of our people, as well as the planet, while also promoting economic prosperity and sustainability."

"Let's make change together."