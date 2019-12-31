City
Video shows two Air Canada planes colliding at Toronto airport

An incident involving two Air Canada planes, which could've ended a lot worse, has people wondering how we let some things fly at Toronto airports.

In a video posted online, an Air Canada Boeing 777-300 (C-FIUL) is seen being towed across the tarmac. It then appears to hit the tail of a parked Air Canada Airbus A321 (C-GJWO). 

Tom Podolec, a journalist with CTV News wrote on twitter that the incident occurred on Friday in Toronto, and that both aircraft were unoccupied at the time.

The collision caused the smaller airbus plane to do almost a full rotation on the tarmac. 

No information has been released about how much damage the planes have sustained. 

@avioesemusicas

