Air Canada passengers injured from turbulence on flight from Toronto

Thirty-five people have minor injuries from severe turbulence on an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto, stopping off in Vancouver, and then continuing to Sydney, Australia.

The plane was two hours past Hawaii when the “severe clear air turbulence” began, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said. The flight re-routed and landed in the Honolulu airport at around 6:46 a.m. local time.

Update Air Canada #AC33 passenger Michael Bailey says turbulence occurred without warning, “we hit turbulence, it was pretty quick, a lot of people hit the ceiling... must have dropped a 100 ft & everyone went up to the ceiling throughout the plane.” Airlines says 35 people hurt. pic.twitter.com/ZO2mjda89E — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 11, 2019

In a video filmed on the plane, the oxygen masks fell down and the passengers looked distressed. When the turbulence struck the plane, many people hit the roof, according to one of the passengers.

Medical staff examined everyone when they landed. Originally, 25 people were reported as injured, but after assessment, it appeared that 10 more had sustained injuries.

The passengers are staying in Honolulu until a new flight to Sydney is scheduled.