Air Canada passengers injured from turbulence on flight from Toronto

Hannah Alberga
Thirty-five people have minor injuries from severe turbulence on an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto, stopping off in Vancouver, and then continuing to Sydney, Australia.

The plane was two hours past Hawaii when the “severe clear air turbulence” began, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said. The flight re-routed and landed in the Honolulu airport at around 6:46 a.m. local time.

In a video filmed on the plane, the oxygen masks fell down and the passengers looked distressed. When the turbulence struck the plane, many people hit the roof, according to one of the passengers.

Medical staff examined everyone when they landed. Originally, 25 people were reported as injured, but after assessment, it appeared that 10 more had sustained injuries.

The passengers are staying in Honolulu until a new flight to Sydney is scheduled.

Air Canada

