City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC subways are shutting down this weekend for the final time this decade

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a year full of subway closures the final one of 2019 will take place on just one day this weekend in Toronto.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on December 15 for maintenance.

Toronto Subway Closure

A map of the TTC subway closure on Sunday. Photo by TTC.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

While the next scheduled closure has yet to be announced transit riders can should brace themselves for more TTC subway closures come 2020.

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police are issuing way less speeding tickets than they used to

TTC subways are shutting down this weekend for the final time this decade

The mystery of the missing tiger outside Christie subway station has been solved

Kensington Market residents fight back against huge marijuana retail chain

This is why power went off at the Toronto Eaton Centre last night

This Toronto street is now covered in giant santas

Toronto church accused of hate activity evicted from city building

Shooting caused total chaos on Toronto highway this weekend