TTC subways are shutting down this weekend for the final time this decade

After a year full of subway closures the final one of 2019 will take place on just one day this weekend in Toronto.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on December 15 for maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

While the next scheduled closure has yet to be announced transit riders can should brace themselves for more TTC subway closures come 2020.