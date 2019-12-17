City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
hamilton lrt

Hamilton furious after Ontario cancels much-needed transit project

GTA commuters who were looking forward to the long-awaited Hamilton LRT line are more than angry at Premier Doug Ford this week.

Unafraid to piss anyone and everyone off, Ford nixed the entire project yesterday, citing unfeasible costs despite previously supporting the line and including it in the spring budget.

According to the former provincial government under Kathleen Wynne, the 14 km-long, 17-stop initiative was due to cost $1 billion. Ford and his team are now saying that the line would actually cost more than five times that much — a number the province simply cannot afford.

Metrolinx has already invested more than $160 million into the transit project, which included the purchase of a number of properties in Hamilton.

Many Hamiltonians are infuriated, noting the loss of potential jobs and general benefit to the city, among other things. Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger issued a statement in which he calls the news a disappointing "betrayal" to the city.

But, others are saying the line would have been a waste of money, and unsuitable for Hamilton and its current infrastructure.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney was due to speak on the topic at a press conference yesterday afternoon that was haphazardly cancelled at the last minute, which only served to heighten tensions.

Eisenberger notes in his statement that the whole ordeal was "a poor way to do business and an irrational way to create a positive partnership moving forward."

Mulroney and Ford are still promising to allocate the initial amount of $1 billion to Hamilton transportation if a cheaper solution can be found.

Lead photo by

Jeff Hayward

