City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc queen streetcar

Here's what people are saying about the TTC taking 501 streetcars off the tracks

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things went off the rails yesterday for the TTC when they announced they would be removing the Queen Street 501 streetcars until further notice.

After crew members inspected the route through the night, it was discovered that something along the Queen street stretch has been damaging the brakes on the new cars. 

According to a TTC spokesperson, 25 cars have already sustained damage from the mystery issue, and the streetcar service was pulled out of an abundance of caution.

According to one Twitter user, the issue made for a bumpy ride before the cars were pulled from the tracks

Of course, whenever the rush hour commutes are made more difficult due to issues with the TTC, people get really upset. 

The service change made for a packed and somewhat messy commute this morning.

One Twitter user said that the service change on the route caused for some confusion as to where to get on and off the replacement buses.

Some people were walking in circles when it came to finding the right stop at the Humber loop.

With a track record of issues in the past, this latest disturbance has people wondering why the city puts up with the streetcars at all.

While most people are annoyed by the service change, some are saying the replacement buses are for the better when it comes to quickly commuting.

The other pressing concern with the service disruption is how the change will affect Instagram pictures-obviously.

But despite all the annoyance and confusion the issue has caused, it's important to remember that the streetcars were pulled for everyone's safety.

Hopefully the issue will be solved sooner than later.

Lead photo by

Lú_

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's what people are saying about the TTC taking 501 streetcars off the tracks

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia celebrated her 20th birthday and it's all on Instagram

This is how people reacted to the Canada-wide emergency alert

Toronto is removing streetcars from Queen Street

Nearly 100 people showed up for the Toronto poop tosser's bail hearing

U of T ranked top university in Canada for landing a job after graduation

This is what people are saying about the arrest of the man dumping feces in Toronto

The suspect wanted for throwing feces in Toronto has been arrested