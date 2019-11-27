City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc closures

Toronto is removing streetcars from Queen Street

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were planning to take one of the streetcars that runs along Queen St. West today, you'd be wise to make alternate plans. 

Earlier this afternoon, the TTC announced they'd be removing all streetcar service from the routes on Queen St. and west of Roncesvalles and replacing it with buses until further notice.

That includes the 501 streetcar, the 501L and the 508. 

According to the TTC, they've found damage to the brake system on seven streetcars on these routes and they're pulling service "in an abundance of caution."

"Crews are investigating causes, including possible track damage making contact with the brake system," TTC Service Alerts tweeted.

"We recommend customers normally using 501, 501L and 508 seek alternative routes where possible. Buses will likely be crowded."

Frustrated commuters have already taken to social media to vent their grievances with Toronto's transit system. 

"Oh man..... that sucks. You're gonna need lots of buses. Not going to be fun heading home from work...and going to work...if it's not fixed by tomorrow and on," one Twitter user wrote. 

"How do you guys charge the fares you do and keep a straight face lol," another wrote. 

Meanwhile, TTC media relations person Stuart Green tweeted his apologies while emphasizing the need for precaution. 

"We apologize for this inconvenience," he said, "but as always, it's safety first!"

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia celebrated her 20th birthday and it's all on Instagram

This is how people reacted to the Canada-wide emergency alert

Toronto is removing streetcars from Queen Street

Nearly 100 people showed up for the Toronto poop tosser's bail hearing

U of T ranked top university in Canada for landing a job after graduation

This is what people are saying about the arrest of the man dumping feces in Toronto

The suspect wanted for throwing feces in Toronto has been arrested

Toronto poop guy now has a parody Twitter account