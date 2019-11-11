City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
ttc delays

Toronto is already fed up with the TTC winter commute

The snow is currently coming down hard in Toronto, and it doesn't look like it has plans of stopping anytime soon. 

The city is expected to accumulate up to 15 cm of snow by the end of today, and already Toronto residents seem to be fed up with the chaos that comes with commuting in the winter.

The return of the snow seems to throw the TTC for a loop every year without fail, and commuters are then forced to deal with packed vehicles, service delays and just general chaos for pretty much the entire season. 

Toronto's first snowfall saw major TTC delays last Thursday. And though the initial issue wasn't actually weather-related, the snow definitely exacerbated the situation. 

Now that the snow has returned once again, Toronto residents are taking to social media to complain about everything that frustrates them about the winter commute in Toronto.  

Some are complaining about the increase in traffic during the winter months, stating that it takes extra long to get wherever you're going when the ground is covered in frozen water.

Others are are grumbling about the way passengers "[pack] streetcars like sardines," and avoid paying their fare more frequently during the season.

Meanwhile, some are poking fun at the fact that TTC delays and shutdowns are basically constant throughout the winter. 

And others are pointing out how ridiculous it is that Toronto just can't seem to figure out how to handle winter, despite the fact that it arrives every single year.

Some are even saying TTC malfunctions during the snowy weather are basically part of Toronto's identity at this point. 

But despite moans and groans from frustrated residents, we'd all better get used to slower and messier commutes, because winter is officially here to stay. 

Lead photo by

allan parke

