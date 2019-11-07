City
ttc line one

Power outage causes messy TTC subway shut down

Subway service has been suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth  line as of 7 a.m. this morning.

Track crews are investigating the cause of the outage, says the TTC. So far there is no estimation as to when the service might be restored. 

Transit users are being directed to take GO transit from Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth stations. Shuttle busses are also running between Pape and St. George Station.

The disruption in service has caused a messy scene at Pape and Danforth. Of course the snowy weather doesn't help. 

Not a great start to the season of winter commuting for TTC users.

Lead photo by @jayzee_25

