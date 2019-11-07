Power outage causes messy TTC subway shut down

Subway service has been suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth line as of 7 a.m. this morning.

It's a nightmare commute on the TTC this morning. There's currently no subway service between Pape and St George - 📹 @kpare21

#Toronto #TTC pic.twitter.com/b7Pf9bXGcX — blogTO (@blogTO) November 7, 2019

Track crews are investigating the cause of the outage, says the TTC. So far there is no estimation as to when the service might be restored.

Track crews are investigating. No ETA at the moment. If coming in to the core from the east, consider taking GO from Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth. You can ride on a TTC fare during this disruption. https://t.co/Y7vcAUauoS — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) November 7, 2019

Transit users are being directed to take GO transit from Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth stations. Shuttle busses are also running between Pape and St. George Station.

Pape and Danforth right now... pic.twitter.com/vXkbBKfv4a — Daniel Gonzalez (@danielgogi) November 7, 2019

The disruption in service has caused a messy scene at Pape and Danforth. Of course the snowy weather doesn't help.

Pape and Danforth right now pic.twitter.com/cZmBKYYhER — Guy Bourgouin (@BourgouinGuy) November 7, 2019

Not a great start to the season of winter commuting for TTC users.