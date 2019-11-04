City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 10 hours ago



The Toronto Christmas Market opens for the holidays next week

Things are getting magical in the heart of the Distillery District as the Toronto Christmas Market prepares for another year. 

Today the inaugural market Christmas tree was raised at the main entrance of the Distillery District. The tree is a 50-foot Balsam Fir and was once again donated by Forests Ontario this year.

While the Forest Ontario Christmas Tree tradition remains, along with the iconic Ferris wheel, there will be a few new aspects to the Toronto Christmas Market this year.

The Market, along with the City, will be implementing a comprehensive traffic plan to reduce some of the frustration caused by the festival's high volume of visitors. 

According to the Toronto Christmas Market's traffic plan, the TTC will be providing increased transit service to and from the Market during peak Market periods. Other changes include a formal passenger drop-off zone, designated event parking areas, and restricted traffic and parking zones.

You can also expect enhancements to the 100-foot light tunnel, more holiday-inspired foods, beverages and seasonal spirits, and more music and entertainment on the main stage and throughout the Market. 

The Market will be open officially on November 14, and will be spreading holiday cheer until December 22. 

