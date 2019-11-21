City
Road Closure Toronto

Holiday events to close down Toronto streets this weekend

It's all about holiday events in Toronto as it's about to hit December. With popular events like the Toronto Christmas Market and Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic in town, some road closures are to be expected. It's best to ditch the car and get into the holiday spirit.

However, if you do plan on driving this weekend, here's what you need to know.

Toronto Christmas Market

The following full closures will be in effect until December 22 to accommodate the annual holiday market.

  • Mill St. from Cherry St. to Parliament St.
  • Trinity St. from Front St. East to Mill St.
Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

Cumberland St, between Old York Ln. to 114 Cumberland Str. will be closed on November 23 from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the festive event.

Cabbagetown Holiday Kickoff

Carlton St. between Parliament St. and Exchange Ln. will be closed on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m for the holiday event.

Weston Santa Claus Parade

Weston Rd. between St. Phillips Rd. and Sidney Belsey Cres. will be closed on November 24 from noon until 4:30 p.m. for the parade.

