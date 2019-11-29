Highway 401 is officially going to be widened and construction will be a total mess

The project to widen a stretch of Highway 401 from Regional Road 25 in Milton to the Credit River in Mississauga is officially underway.

Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma made the announcement at a press conference earlier today, adding that the government is investing $640 million in the project.

"Our provincial highways are essential in getting Ontario moving, creating jobs and supporting the economy," Surma said.

"That’s why I’m pleased to announce that we are breaking ground on expanding 18 km of Highway 401 from Credit River in Mississauga to Regional Road 25 in Milton."

LIVE: Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation, makes an announcement. #onpoli https://t.co/cMZIIupIY8 — Kinga Surma (@KingaSurmaMPP) November 29, 2019

The project was originally announced back in March of 2018, during which the provincial government said it was intended to "relieve congestion, allow for more efficient transportation and flow of goods, and help accommodate continued population and employment growth in the region."

According to Surma, approximately 250,000 drivers rely on this section of Highway 401 to get where they need to go each day.

Once completed, the highway will include 12 lanes from the Credit River to Winston Churchill Blvd., 10 lanes from Winston Churchill Blvd. to the Highway 407 ETR/ Highway 401 interchange, 12 lanes from the Highway 407 ETR/ Highway 401 interchange to James Snow Parkway, 10 lanes from James Snow Parkway to Region Road 25 and new HOV lanes along this entire stretch of the highway.

"Provincial investment in highway expansion reduces travel times though highway corridors, creates critical trade links and international gateways such as the 401. It also addresses safety concerns, promotes economic development and enhances the quality of life for Ontarians," Surma added.

Construction on the project is set to finish sometime in late 2022, and the completed stretch will also feature new support facilities and features including drainage, lighting, signage, and carpool lots.

"Everyday, hundreds of thousands of people rely on the 401 to get to work, to school or to move goods across our region," said MPP for Mississauga-Streetsville Nina Tangri.

"Ensuring that Highway 401 meets the needs of a growing population is a key factor in making Ontario open for business and open for jobs.”