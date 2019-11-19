Toronto is getting a free street party with a wood fire and curling

The City of Toronto is really pushing its new vision of King Street West as a hub for outdoor community activities and engagement.

The downtown corridor, which is now largely car-free and features a number of art installations that double as public space, will be home to a new winter street party that kicks off this weekend.

Come to David Pecaut Sq on Saturday (noon - 6pm) for street curling, live music and collective art making! Stay for the cozy wood fire and hot drinks! Part of the free Winter Warm Up on King Street event series. #KingStWarmUp @Park_People https://t.co/SnDUjy1qix pic.twitter.com/BC4iotGB3Z — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 19, 2019

The month-long King Street Winter Warm Up will include heaps of outdoor activities and entertainment around David Pecaut Square.

There will be live music, art making, games, dance showcases, and more along with hot streetside food and drink, warming stations and a fire to keep visitors toasty.

Passersby can even try their hand at some good ol' Canadian street curling.

So head to King West to take part in the pop-up festivities, which run from November 23 to December 21, with special events taking place every Saturday.