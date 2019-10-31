Toronto Raptors pumpkin carvings are everywhere this Halloween
It's Halloween in Toronto which means the city is covered in Raptors-themed-pumpkins.
Residents are putting their artistic skills to work and carving detailed, intricate Raptors-inspired designs into pumpkins and sharing them all over social media — and the results are pretty incredible.
#torontoraptors #champions #pumpkin #carving 🎃 #Raptors @Raptors @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/DBJt8pwk65— iLLUSiON iMAGES ltd. (@illusionimages) October 31, 2019
Some of the designs are so detailed, it's clear they took hours to complete.
@Raptors @BaronRings @timandsid @Klow7 @sergeibaka @pskills43 @OverDrive1050 @Matt__Devlin @Paul__Jones I wanted to honour the #Champs with my pumpkin 🎃 carving🔪 this year #WeTheNorth #Raptors #wethechamps 🦖🏀🏆💎💍🎃 pic.twitter.com/BWPfs61AqF— Danny Hawtin (@DHAWT88) October 31, 2019
Many of the pumpkin carvers chose to rep the old-school Raptors design, which is right in line with their style this season.
The pumpkin I did this year was Championship-inspired— Halloween KPC 👻🎃☠️🕷🕸 (@AlainnaJJ) October 31, 2019
Happy Halloween 🏆🎃 @Raptors @superfan_nav #95rewind #circa95 #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/oSS6Jy6x5d
Others chose to draw inspiration from the Raptors' championship win this past season.
@Raptors Happy Halloween to the 2019 NBA World Champions #WeTheNorth #HappyHalloween #raptorspumpkin @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/YFtQ4YnmWR— Thi McEwen (@ThiMcEwen) October 31, 2019
And some even incorporated the Toronto skyline.
Here is my pumpkin dedicated to the Toronto Raptors Championship. I wasn't lucky enough to get one of these rings, so I decided to make my own. This took a lot of hours but it was worth it in the end. Raptors fan for life. pic.twitter.com/ZpvtA1yZBH— Mike Treimanis (@push666) October 31, 2019
Some of the pumpkins were made by elementary school kids in an attempt to win their school pumpkin carving contests.
@Raptors Our class’s entry in our school pumpkin carving contest! #WeTheNorth @WG_Davis pic.twitter.com/xugvL6Vxg8— Kim Stenhouse (@kimsten) October 31, 2019
And certain pumpkin carvers chose to design multiple creations, representing Toronto's other home teams too.
#MLSE Pumpkin tribute & 7 hours of my life I will never get back even though my kids are happy. Also the #Raptors pumpkin is naturally that red & #TFC was the last pumpkin my arthritic hand worked on while they won last night so it sucks. #halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/zHzOZ1altT— Ash (@AshSmartassSAHM) October 31, 2019
So far, one of the most impressive creations appears to be one emulating the Toronto Raptors' $10,000 championship rings.
Someone carved a pumpkin into a Toronto Raptors championship ring 💍🎃 - 📹 @rsgreenx #Toronto #Raptors #TorontoRaptors #WeTheNorth #Halloween pic.twitter.com/4jZHE3WDmO— blogTO (@blogTO) October 31, 2019
Regardless of how impressive each one is, there's no question Toronto is showing their love and support for the Raptors through creative pumpkin carvings this Halloween.
Join the conversation Load comments