Toronto Raptors pumpkin carvings are everywhere this Halloween

It's Halloween in Toronto which means the city is covered in Raptors-themed-pumpkins. 

Residents are putting their artistic skills to work and carving detailed, intricate Raptors-inspired designs into pumpkins and sharing them all over social media — and the results are pretty incredible. 

Some of the designs are so detailed, it's clear they took hours to complete. 

Many of the pumpkin carvers chose to rep the old-school Raptors design, which is right in line with their style this season

Others chose to draw inspiration from the Raptors' championship win this past season. 

And some even incorporated the Toronto skyline.

Some of the pumpkins were made by elementary school kids in an attempt to win their school pumpkin carving contests. 

And certain pumpkin carvers chose to design multiple creations, representing Toronto's other home teams too. 

So far, one of the most impressive creations appears to be one emulating the Toronto Raptors' $10,000 championship rings.

Regardless of how impressive each one is, there's no question Toronto is showing their love and support for the Raptors through creative pumpkin carvings this Halloween.

