Toronto's most spectacular sunset of the year happens this weekend

Prepare for the most dazzlingly beautiful sunset this weekend.

Purportedly set to hit the city this weekend is Torontohenge: a rare phenomenon which happens when the sun's position in the sky lines up perfectly with the city's east-to-west grid.

Torontohenge sunsets happens a couple times a year: the first of 2019 took place on February 15.

This weekend's sunset will be positioned perfectly in the centre of Toronto's linear landscape.

Sunset-chasers will be treated to some beautiful Toronto corridors bathed in golden light, making for what's sure to be some unreal captures.

It's a little early, but the sun will probably reach full alignment around October 26, meaning people have already been able to catch some incredible shots on Toronto's streets.