You can read to animals at the Toronto Humane Society

Things that are undeniably cute: little kids learning to read, and shelter animals looking for some love and company

Things that are even cuter: Little kids learning to read by reading to shelter animals looking for some love and company.

So yes, the Toronto Humane Society's Reading Buddies program is essentially the most adorable initiative ever.

The program aims to help shy, beginner readers improve their skills and confidence by reading to the least judgmental audience on planet earth: smiley doggos and fluffy kitties.

The activity reduces stress for all involved, and gives shelter animals more interaction time with humans, which is invaluable to improving their social skills and increasing their odds of finding forever homes (especially with families).

Would you like to go to an animal shelter and read books to cats or dogs, if you had such an opportunity? — YES PLEASE https://t.co/4bzUvgrzZi — Matilda Lee (@demmauxxx7) October 23, 2019

Many shelters across North America have similar opportunities for citizens to drop in and spend some time swapping stories with the organizations' fluffy tenants.

Toronto class or family groups looking to participate can pre-book in for 40-minute reading slots at the Humane Society at 11 River Street.

Because who doesn't love a win-win situation that has the added benefit of providing a much-needed cuteness overload?