There's a huge rally in Toronto over Doug Ford's cuts

Hundreds of rallyers hit the city streets today to protest a slew of budget cuts sanctioned by Doug Ford. 

As Ontario's legislature returned for the fall session today, rallyers carried flags and massive Doug Ford puppets at Queen's Park, where demonstrations have continued since this morning. 

The session, which was supposed to return in September but instead took a five-month hiatus, including for the span of the Federal election, was interrupted as hundreds of people took to the streets to blast music on speakers and from their instruments. 

The demonstration is part of the Power of Many campaign, an initiative created to directly oppose the Ontario government's numerous public service cuts.

"While Ontario’s Conservative MPPs were out of the legislature for five months, Ontario families have been struggling as a result of Conservative cuts to public services like health care and education, decent work laws, equality and justice, and safe and healthy workplaces and communities," says the Power of Many site. 

Representatives from multiple groups were in attendance, including from CUPE and the Ontario Federation of Labour

Doug Ford has made a slew of budget cuts since assuming his position as Ontario premier, including slashes to funding for multiple children's aid programs, Ontario's Autism Program, public health, education, and the size of Ontario's cabinet

Lead photo by

Vanessa Stobie

