Ontario government plans to take two extra months for summer vacation

Summer is finally starting to heat up, and with it, vacation is calling.

The provincial government decided to answer that call by taking two extra months of summer vacation this year.

Announced today, Doug Ford's PC government will be extending the legislative recess until after the federal election, slated for October of this year.

While an initial recess would give a break to MPPs until September 6, this year they'll be heading back to Queen's Park on October 28.

It has been almost one year to the day since Doug Ford was elected Premier on June 7, 2018. His party said in a statement today that, since that day, "the Ontario government has moved at an unprecedented pace."

The statement then goes on to explain the "achievements" of Ford's government, including passing a ton of bills and fulfilling campaign promises.

NDP and Official Opposition leader Andrea Horwath responded in a media statement that her party plans to keep working during the break to defend Ontarians from Ford's cuts.

"His callous cuts and backroom schemes have cost us dearly, with services being ripped away from classrooms, families of children with autism and deep cuts to municipal services like child care, public health and land ambulances," she said.

She then vowed to "keep standing up for everyday families and putting their priorities first."