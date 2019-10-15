City
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
jagmeet singh uncle tetsu

Jagmeet Singh just met the real Uncle Tetsu in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Jagmeet Singh has gotten quite a bit of attention from celebrities in recent days, including an Instagram follow (and unfollow) from Drake and Rihanna. 

But today Singh got some recognition from a more local Toronto celeb: Uncle Tetsu himself.

The creator of Toronto's favourite Japanese cheesecake posed for a photo with the leader of the NDP, and Singh tweeted it out saying "He gave me one of his cheesecakes. So I’m feeling pretty good right now."

Twitter users got quite the kick out of seeing the politician and the cheesecake mogul together, and some couldn't believe how much the real Uncle Tetsu looks like the cartoon on the bags. 

But while some focused on the resemblance, others said they didn't even know Uncle Tetsu was a real person. 

Some NDP supporters said they simply couldn't decide who was luckier to have a photo with the other. 

But while not everyone agrees on who should be the next Prime Minister of Canada, it seems everyone can agree on the quality of Uncle Tetsu's famous Japanese cheesecake.

Lead photo by

Jagmeet Singh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Jagmeet Singh just met the real Uncle Tetsu in Toronto

Canada geese shut down an intersection in Brampton

PETA is taking the City of Toronto to court over Canada Goose

Several significant snowfalls predicted for Toronto this winter

Air Canada is switching to a gender neutral greeting and not everyone is feeling it

Someone is posting anti-immigration posters all over a Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto is closing part of the Gardiner Expressway until next summer

The TTC was a total nightmare along the Danforth this past weekend