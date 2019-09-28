The complete list of voting and electoral districts in Toronto

Toronto electoral districts are something you're going to need to know for the upcoming federal election on October 21.

Out of the 338 districts in Canada, 25 of those federal ridings are in Toronto. The easiest way to find yours is plugging your postal code in to Elections Canada's Voter Information Service website.

Here are all the federal electoral districts in Toronto, and all the candidates running in each.

Central Toronto

Liberal - Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (incumbent)

Conservative - Nadirah Nazeer

NDP - Mae J. Nam

Green - Sean Manners

PPC- Deborah McKenzie

Liberal - Julie Dzerowicz (incumbent)

Conservative - Sanjay Bhatia

NDP - Andrew Cash

Green - Hanna Conover-Arthurs

PPC - Francesco Ciardullo

Other - Chai Kalevar, Elizabeth Rowley, Troy Young

Liberal - Rob Oliphant (incumbent)

Conservative - Yvonne Robertson

NDP - Laurel MacDowell

Green - Amanda Kistindey

PPC - Ian Prittie

Other - John Kittredge, Timothy Villanueva

Liberal - Marco Mendicino (incumbent)

Conservative - Chani Aryeh-Bain

NDP - Alexandra Nash

Green - Reuben DeBoer

PPC - Michael Staffieri

Other - Selwyn Cainer

Liberal - Arif Virani (incumbent)

Conservative - Adam Pham

NDP - Paul Taylor

Green - Nick Capra

PPC - Greg Wycliffe

Other - Lorne Gershuny, Alykhan Pabani, Terry Parker

Liberal - Adam Vaughan (incumbent)

Conservative - Frank Fang

NDP - Diana Yoon

Green - Dean Maher

PPC - Robert Stewart

Other -Marcela Ramirez

Liberal - Bill Morneau (incumbent)

Conservative - Ryan Lester

NDP - Brian Chang

Green - Annamie Paul

PPC - Jean-Simon P. Chenard

Other - Sean Carson, Bronwyn Cragg, Philip Fernandez, Rob Lewin

Liberal - Julie Dabrusin (incumbent)

Conservative - Zia Choudhary

NDP - Min Sook Lee

Green - Chris Tolley

PPC - Tara Dos Remedios

Other - Elizabeth Abbott, Ivan Byard, John Kladitis

Liberal - Carolyn Bennett (incumbent)

Conservative - Jae Truesdell

NDP - Alok Mukherjee

Green - Sarah Climenhaga

PPC - John Kellen

Other -Matthew Moore

Liberal - Chrystia Freeland (incumbent)

Conservative - Helen-Claire Tingling

NDP - Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda

Green - Tim Grant

PPC - Aran Lockwood

Other -Karin Brothers, Drew Garvie, Stew Rutschinski, Liz White

Liberal - Ahmed Hussen (incumbent)

Conservative - Jasveen Rattan

NDP - Yafet Tewelde

Green - Nicki Ward

PPC - Gerard H. Racine

Other Toronto

Liberal - Yasmin Ratansi (incumbent)

Conservative - Michael Ma

NDP - Nicholas Thompson

Green - Dan Turcotte

PPC - John P. Hendry

Liberal - Han Dong (incumbent)

Conservative - Sarah Fischer

NDP - Bruce Griffin

Green - Daniel Giavedoni

PPC - Jay Sobel

Liberal - Yvan Baker

Conservative - Ted Opitz

NDP - Heather Vickers-Wong

Green - Cameron Semple

PPC - Nicholas Serdiuk

Other - Mark Wojo Wrzesniewski

Incumbent - Borys Wrzesnewskyj

Liberal - James Maloney (incumbent)

Conservative - Barry O'Brien

NDP - Branko Gasperlin

Green - Chris Caldwell

PPC - Jude Sulejmani

Other - Andrew Meikle, Janice Murray

Liberal - Kirsty Duncan (incumbent)

Conservative - Sarabjit Kaur

NDP - Naiima Farah

Green - Nancy Ghuman

PPC - Renata Ford

Liberal - Judy Sgro (incumbent)

Conservative - Iftikhar Choudry

NDP - Maria Augimeri

Green -Mike Schmitz

PPC - Ania Krosinska

Other - Christine Nugent, Stenneth Smith

Liberal - Jean Yip (incumbent)

Conservative - Sean Hu

NDP - Larisa Julius

Green - Randi Ramdeen

PPC - Anthony Internicola

Liberal - Salma Zahid (incumbent)

Conservative - Irshad Chaudry

NDP - Faiz Kamal

Green - Dordana Hakimzadah

PPC - Jeremiah Vijeyaratnam

Other - John Cannis, Miso Gusic

Liberal - John McKay (incumbent)

Conservative - Quintus Thuraisingham

NDP - Michelle Spencer

Green - Tara McMahon

PPC - Jigna Jani

Other - Farhan Alvi, Kevin Clarke, Kathleen Marie Holding

Liberal - Shaun Chen (incumbent)

Conservative - David Kong

NDP - Yan Chen

Green - Avery Velez

PPC - Jude Guerrier

Other - Marcus McInnis, Janet Robinson

Liberal - Gary Anandasangaree (incumbent)

Conservative - Bobby Singh

NDP - Kingsley Kwok

Green - Jessica Hamilton

PPC - Dilano Sally

Liberal - Bill Blair (incumbent)

Conservative - Kimberly Fawcett Smith

NDP - Keith McCrady

Green - Amanda Cain

PPC - Italo Erastostene

Other - Simon Luisi

Liberal - Ali Ehsassi (incumbent)

Conservative - Daniel Lee

NDP - Leah Kalsi

Green - Sharolyn Vettese

PPC - Richard Hillier

Other - Birinder Sing Ahluwalia

Liberal - Michael Levitt (incumbent)

Conservative - Rachel Wilson

NDP - Andrea Vasquez

Green - Rebecca Skye Wood

PPC - Philip Hornak