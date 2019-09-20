People are angry that someone promoted the Toronto climate strike with an idling truck

It's been a day full of climate change discussions in Toronto.

Between the announcement that John Tory plans to declare a climate emergency and the fact that the Global Climate Strike is fast approaching, the issue appears to be on everyone's mind.

The week-long Global #ClimateStrike begins today with rallies around the World 🌎. Please take part in the #Toronto Rally next Friday. Here are the details:



What: Toronto #ClimateStrike

Where: Queens Park

When: Friday, Sept. 27th

Time: 11:00 am



RT 🙏 to let everyone know!! pic.twitter.com/XiCMkG6lGB — T O R O N T O 🍁 (@Toronto) September 20, 2019

But one advertisement promoting the strike has some people raising their eyebrows.

A photo of a black idling truck sitting in Yonge and Dundas Square was posted to reddit this morning, with the title "Advertising the Strike for Climate Change...using an idling truck."

The truck has a screen on the side of it with photos of climate change protesters, and it says "Striking for a safe climate. September 20-27, 2019."

And while the message is admirable, many are pointing out the irony of the medium.

"And its an older, non-dpf truck. Oh man the freaking irony," someone wrote online.

"Task failed successfully," someone else wrote.

The individual who posted the photo said he tried to take a video of the truck to prove it was idling, but Yonge and Dundas was too loud to hear it.

"I took the photo (and another including the license plate) to send to the organizers and let them know. I'm not posting so that people take up pitchforks with me - just for anyone who is interested in the irony of the situation," he wrote on reddit.

Someone else pointed out that the truck was most likely not being driven or even comissioned by climate activists. Chances are better that they hired an advertising firm, and they're the ones who comissioned the truck.

The Global Climate Strike in Toronto will take place on September 27 at Queen's Park, and it'll coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next week.

Here's hoping the planners of the strike find a better, more environmentally-friendly way of getting the word out beforehand.