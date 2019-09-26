Toronto airport ranked one of the worst for customer satisfaction in North America

Travellers aren't very pleased with Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to a new study.

J.D. Power's 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study found that Pearson actually ranked below the average mega airport for customer satisfaction.

Despite expansion efforts, airports in North America struggle to keep travelers satisfied amid construction delays and surging passenger volumes.

Learn more from the 2019 North America #AirportStudy > https://t.co/e8lY2BH8U3 pic.twitter.com/QtF10qbYkg — J.D. Power (@JDPower) September 25, 2019

The study ranked mega, large and medium North American airports based on terminal facilities, airport accessibility, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

Mega airports are those with 33 million or more passengers per year, and Pearson falls into that category.

The scores from the study are based on a 1,000-point scale and while the average score for a mega airport was 756, Pearson's score was 745.

In 2018, Pearson ranked much higher at 761, so clearly things have gone downhill within the past year.

Nineteen airports were ranked in the mega category, and Pearson came in at number 14.

The number-one airport on the list with a score of 786 was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, while the bottom spot was filled by Newark Liberty International Airport with a score of 695.

Here's the list of 19 North American mega airports.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport - 786 Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport - 779 McCarran International Airport - 777 Orlando International Airport - 777 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - 773 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport - 773 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - 770 Denver International Airport - 768 George Bush Intercontinental Airport - 764 Charlotte Douglas International Airport - 763 Miami International Airport - 759 John F. Kennedy International Airport - 758 San Francisco International Airport - 750 Toronto Pearson International Airport - 745 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport- 740 Logan International Airport - 739 O'Hare International Airport - 731 Los Angeles International Airport - 726 Newark Liberty International Airport - 695

The study, which is in its 14th year, is based on responses from 32,276 U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport, and covers both departure and arrival experiences during the past three months.