toronto pearson airport

Toronto airport ranked one of the worst for customer satisfaction in North America

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Travellers aren't very pleased with Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to a new study. 

J.D. Power's 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study found that Pearson actually ranked below the average mega airport for customer satisfaction. 

The study ranked mega, large and medium North American airports based on terminal facilities, airport accessibility, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail. 

Mega airports are those with 33 million or more passengers per year, and Pearson falls into that category. 

The scores from the study are based on a 1,000-point scale and while the average score for a mega airport was 756, Pearson's score was 745. 

In 2018, Pearson ranked much higher at 761, so clearly things have gone downhill within the past year. 

Nineteen airports were ranked in the mega category, and Pearson came in at number 14. 

The number-one airport on the list with a score of 786 was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, while the bottom spot was filled by Newark Liberty International Airport with a score of 695. 

Here's the list of 19 North American mega airports. 

  1. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport - 786
  2. Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport - 779
  3. McCarran International Airport - 777
  4. Orlando International Airport - 777
  5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - 773
  6. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport - 773
  7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - 770
  8. Denver International Airport - 768
  9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport - 764
  10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport - 763
  11. Miami International Airport - 759
  12. John F. Kennedy International Airport - 758
  13. San Francisco International Airport - 750
  14. Toronto Pearson International Airport - 745
  15. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport- 740
  16. Logan International Airport - 739
  17. O'Hare International Airport - 731
  18. Los Angeles International Airport - 726
  19. Newark Liberty International Airport - 695

The study, which is in its 14th year, is based on responses from 32,276 U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport, and covers both departure and arrival experiences during the past three months. 

Lead photo by

John Tavares

