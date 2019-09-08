City
Mira Miller
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
leslie street spit

This is what the mysterious platform in Lake Ontario near Toronto is for

City
Mira Miller
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've ventured out to Woodbine Beach or the Leslie Street Spit this summer, then you may have noticed a large oil rig-like platform sitting in the middle of the water. 

According to a spokesperson for Ports Toronto, the platform is actually a jack up barge for the Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant Outfall (ABTPO). 

The ABTPO is a project to create a new 3,500 metre-long underwater tunnel intended to convey up to 3,923 megalitres per day of treated effluent from the ABTP into Lake Ontario.

In other words, it's a massive underwater tunnel to transport treated water containing human liquid waste (ew, I know) into the lake. 

The barge in the water is one small part of this project and according to a spokesperson from Toronto Water, it's there to drill the risers that'll be part of the new outfall. 

According to Ports Toronto, the barge will remain in place until the end of October and it'll return once again next May. 

The project is expected to be completed in full by 2023. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is sick of people driving past stopped streetcars

This is what the mysterious platform in Lake Ontario near Toronto is for

Video shows heated altercation between cyclist and truck driver in Toronto

Major Toronto intersection shutting down for two months

The Toronto Christmas Market is officially coming back this winter

Photo of Brampton principal with book about teaching black boys goes viral

Raccoons are getting drunk in Ontario from fermented fruit and the videos are hilarious

Markham is hosting its own version of Doors Open Toronto