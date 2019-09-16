No Name brand has taken over the side of a building in Toronto

For a consumer brand that prides itself on being essentially brandless, No Name is one of Canada's most-recognizable grocery brands.

They of the bare-bones-black-on-yellow packaging first launched at Loblaws-owned stores as a generic grocery label in 1978. No Name has grown since then to boast a product line containing nearly 3,000 items at such retailers as Loblaws, No Frills, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Few people who grew up in Canada would be unfamiliar with the brand, and yet, for whatever reason, No Name just launched what PR reps are calling its "largest and most significant" ad campaign in more than 30 years.

The @NoNameBrands ads are so so awkward, I love it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GYVX6UR1jm — Nancy (@Nancymptran) September 13, 2019

The campaign, which launched September 5, makes ample use of the brand's highly-acclaimed (no, seriously) new Twitter account, but also includes some unique "out of home" ad placements.

Along with TTC and taxi takeovers, TV ads and "viral" online videos, No Name has wrapped several buildings in Toronto with no-nonsense, straight forward "labels."

"Building: May contain people" reads the side of one commercial and residential building in the brand's telltale bold Helvetica lettering on bright yellow paint.

Given their stated focus on "university and college students who make No Name's affordable basics a staple of their college diet," it makes sense that this ad placement lies straight across from the young-skewing Apt. 200.

finally saw a @NoNameBrands ad in the wild ✨ pic.twitter.com/1ByS0YDETy — Erin Laidley (@eclaidley) September 15, 2019

"For decades, Canadians have known and loved No Name's yellow and black Helvetica type brand, as well as its affordable prices and very literal product names," reads a release from the company explaining the campaign.

"While No Name has won fans for its commitment to simplicity and savings, it’s always looking to make its products more accessible to Canadians and to demonstrate that quality products shouldn't cost more."

Well done then.