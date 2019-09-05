King Street closure for TIFF has people already complaining about their commute

The Toronto International Film Festival officially gets underway today and so already people are complaining about King Street being closed off for four days.

The pedestrian-only section on King Street between University Avenue and Peter Street is to accommodate star-studded red carpets and the Festival Street until Sept. 9.

While some are enjoying the walk to work with no vehicles or streetcars in the way, others are complaining about how it “paralyzes a city of commuters.”

I love @TIFF_NET but closing King Street paralyzes the city of commuters trying to get to work — TRICKS (@trickster29) September 5, 2019

The King Street closure means the 504 (A and B) King, 508 Lakeshore and 304 King will be diverting from their regular routes. With an average of 80,000+ daily riders, the 504 streetcar is among one of the busiest public transit lines in the city.

During @TIFF_NET the 504 A/B King, 304 King & 508 Lake Shore routes will be diverting on King St. between Peter St. & University Ave from 5 a.m. Sept. 5 - 5 a.m. Sept 9. Visit https://t.co/Afvxu18Sx3 for more info and help planning your trip #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/SaazZ8M6TE — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 5, 2019

As we’ve come to know, altering TTC routes invokes a strong reaction from locals.

I’m REALLY happy #TIFF2019 happens and glad it’s here but do they really.. just... shut down.. KING STREET?! For like... weeks? I feel like that is an important street usually — Toni Rufo (@tonimr) September 5, 2019

One thing people agree on is that they love TIFF, but wonder if it’s worth shutting down a major artery of the city for it.

As much as I love #TIFF I really hate the King St. closure. How/why are we shutting down a major artery of the city that thousands of people take to work daily. Commuting on the streetcar is already a nightmare, why are we making it worse? — Kate L. Grant (@KateLGrant) September 5, 2019

Not all the reaction on Twitter has been negative.

King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue right downtown will transform into the block party of the year with engaging activities, special performances, patios, and food trucks featuring cuisine from all over the world !! https://t.co/d3zsZFtjZo — Boris Iriarte (@IriarteBoris) September 5, 2019

Others are taking advantage of the “impromptu open streets.”

Parts of Toronto’s King Street is closed to vehicles ahead of #TIFF19. We’re watching how pedestrian and cyclists are taking advantage of this impromptu #openstreets pic.twitter.com/rEsMnNXNiF — 8 80 Cities (@880Cities) September 5, 2019

Love it or hate it, the King Street closure is here to stay for TIFF.