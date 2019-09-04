City
Someone is placing chess boards all around a Toronto neighbourhood

While some might be spending the last few warm days outside drinking on patios, if that's not your speed you might want to release your inner Bobby Fischer.

Someone has been installing chess boards along Bloor Street West, specifically at Brock, Margueretta, Emerson, near Dufferin in front of New Horizons Tower and in the park behind Duffy's. It's not just chess either: apparently there's also a backgammon board.

A tweet from the mysterious phone on Bloor that rings at random (and, yes, has its own Twitter account) sums up where all the game boards are. It's 'bring your own pieces' for now, until people stop stealing provided ones (which, just...why?)

The account also tweeted, "You should glue chessboards to things too. Which is not to say that I've glued chessboards to anything, because of course I wouldn't do anything like that."

So, it's possible Rob Kittredge, the man behind the Bloor Street phone, is responsible for this random act of awesomeness as well.

Lead photo by

Twitter

