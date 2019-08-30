City
toronto road closure

There's more road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend

Labour Day weekend means road closures, but never fear, as it's typically for several exciting events. Sometimes it's better to just leave your car at home and join in on the fun. 

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this long weekend in Toronto.

Labour Day Parade

The following road closures will be in place on September 2 to accommodate the parade route and formation. The parade leaves Queen Street and University Avenue at 10 a.m. and will head west on Queen Street West to Dufferin Street, then turn south and enter the CNE grounds at Dufferin Gate.

  • Armoury Street will be closed from Chestnut Street to University Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Centre Avenue will be closed from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • University Avenue will be closed from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • York Street will be closed from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dufferin Street will be closed from Queen Street West to Saskatchewan Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Queen Street West will be closed from Bay Street to Dufferin Street from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Toronto Fashion Week
  • Hazelton Avenue from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Avenue will be fully closed starting September 2, until midnight on September 5.
