Festivals and events will shut down roads in Toronto for the August long weekend

The August civic holiday, also known as Simcoe Day, will make this weekend in Toronto a long one. It's also going to be a weekend full of celebrations and road closures as popular events like Caribana and Veld roll into town. It's best to ditch the car and get in on the action.

However, if you do plan on driving around the city this August long weekend, here's what you need to know.

Lake Shore Blvd. West will be fully closed from Bathurst St. to Colborne Lodge Dr. starting at 2 a.m. on August 3 until 6 a.m. on August 4 for the annual Caribana parade.

All road closures and restrictions for this music festival are on streets within Downsview Park on August 3 and August 4. Those travelling around Downsview Park on major roads including Sheppard Ave. West, Allen Rd., Dufferin St., Keele St., and Wilson Ave. should expect delays.

Grace St. will be closed from Dundas St. West to the first lane south of Mansfield Ave. on August 3 from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. and on August 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m for this event.

Danforth Ave. will be fully closed from Sibley Ave. to Victoria Park Avenue on August 5 from 9 a.m. until midnight for the street festival.