What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2019 in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2019, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical summer long weekend. On August 5, most of the city will remain open for business so planning for the big day ahead won't be a bust.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

Open

Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.

Drink



Open

Shopping



Open

Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.

Attractions



Open