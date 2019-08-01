What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2019 in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2019, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical summer long weekend. On August 5, most of the city will remain open for business so planning for the big day ahead won't be a bust.
Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
Grocery stores will be keeping their doors open on August 5 so you can stock up for a big BBQ. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
Open
- Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
Booze will be a breeze to find on Simcoe Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Open
Malls across Toronto will be keeping their doors open come Monday. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Shopping
Open
- Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
The CN Tower will be just one of many attractions to visit on August 5. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Open