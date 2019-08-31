Two new cannabis stores in Toronto have just been barred from opening

It's been just over a week since the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced the 42 lucky winners of its second-ever cannabis retail licence lottery — and 12 have already been disqualified.

The AGCO announced in an update on its website Friday that only 29 of the vendors invited to apply for a cannabis licence are still in the running to (potentially) sell legal weed out of their own brick-and-mortar stores.

In Toronto, where 13 addresses were chosen in the lottery, one applicant has been disqualified and another has withdrawn.

It looks like Goldie, the swanky cocktail bar at 619 King St. W., won't be turning into a pot shop after all.

The person behind that bid withrew their application, while whomever was behind the bid for a store at 213 Queen St. E., right across from Moss Park, was disqualified for failing to submit a $50,000 credit letter within five days of the AGCO's August 21 announcement.

Interestingly enough, CAFE at 104 Harbord — the random selection of which has proven highly controversial, given its history on the black market — is moving forward in the process

Five applicants are now shown on a "wait list" for the Toronto area, though it has yet to be determined which of them will be given the chance to bid for a retail cannabis license.

Here are the five addresses on the wait list:

966 College St.

A currently-vacant retail storefront in Dufferin Grove, not far from the West End YMCA.

1824 Jane St.

This York strip mall has played home to various local businesses over the years, including Lola's Catering, Cash King and Lagos African Market.

1295 Finch Ave. W Unit A

This is another strip mall unit, this time in North York, near Finch and Keele.

1295 Finch Ave. W Unit B

This sport is right next to 1295 Finch Ave. Unit A (see above.)

1786 Jane St.

This storefront on Jane just north of Lawrence is already listed as an active cannabis dispensary called "High Society" on several weed-finding websites.