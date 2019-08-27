City
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
doug ford

People are already making fun of Ford's carbon tax gas station stickers

Doug Ford's anti-carbon tax stickers are officially mandatory at gas stations across Ontario by this Friday, but no one seems to be taking them seriously. 

That's because the stickers—which are part of the Conservative Party's Federal Carbon Tax Transparency Act—don't actually stick. 

People on the Twitterverse have been trolling Ford after finding out that the signs are really poor quality. 

It turns out you can peel these guys off really easily, which isn't very good news for the gas station owners who face a fine of up to $500 per day (it used to be $10,000) for not putting them up. 

Maybe it's the amazing summer weather we've been getting the past few weeks, but the sun seems to be doing a number on the adhesive. 

People have been quick to note the ironic fact that Ford's family business, Deco Labels, is supposed to specialize in, well, labels (though to be fair, stickers aren't on the company's product list). 

Now some are wondering if the Conservative Party will spend more money on making new stickers, because these ones obviously aren't cutting it. 

