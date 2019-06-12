City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
anti carbon tax stickers

Ontario moving ahead with anti carbon tax stickers despite backlash

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Ontario government wants it to be mandatory for gas stations to display anti-carbon tax stickers by August 30 – just in time for the October federal election.

The stickers display a basic chart with an upward arrow symbolizing that gas prices will rise 11 cents per litre by 2022. The stickers do not mention carbon tax rebates, which are projected to return 90 per cent of the tax revenue to Canadians.

Gas stations that don’t comply will be fined $10,000 per day. This legislation, which critics have called political propaganda, would cost Ontarians $5,000 to print, plus the cost of distributing the stickers across the province.

The Progressive Conservative Party calls these stickers “transparency measures.” Critics have called them political propaganda.

Green Party Leader Mike Shreiner edited the sticker to include the environmental impact of rejecting a carbon tax, such as average temperatures in Canada rising 6.3 degrees by 2100.

Marit Stiles, NDP MPP for Davenport said the stickers were “outrageous” and “chilling for everyone in Ontario.”

“According to Ford, failing to display his Conservative propaganda on gas pumps is as bad as using a fake ID to stock up on gun ammunition, or selling cigarettes in child care centres,” Stiles said at Queens Park yesterday.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce published a letter responding to the stickers and asking the provincial government to revoke the legislation at the end of April.

“Our members – including gas station operators – have expressed concerns regarding the political nature of the stickers, viewing them as a violation of their rights and freedoms,” Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, wrote in a letter to Minister of Energy Greg Rickford.

Lead photo by

Greg Rickford

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario moving ahead with anti carbon tax stickers despite backlash

Toronto has already had enough of the construction on Bloor St.

Canada makes it illegal for dolphins and whales to be held in captivity

Toronto's fake beach is totally flooded

Kiefer Sutherland and the Ontario government are feuding over Doug Ford

Toronto is now covering illegal weed dispensaries with giant cement blocks

One of Toronto's iconic sky bridges was just demolished

Canada to ban single use plastics such as straws by 2021