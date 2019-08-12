City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago

toronto cyclist ticket

Cyclists in Toronto are ticketed far less than in Montreal

Most of us know cyclists in Toronto can drive pretty recklessly — probably because most of us have come close to being run over by one. 

Despite the constant complaints about cyclists in Toronto, it seems they're actually ticketed far less than in some other Canadian cities. 

According to the Toronto Sun, Montreal police handed out 42 times more tickets than Toronto police in 2018. 

Montreal's stats say 12,285 tickets were issued to cyclists in that year, while only 292 were issued in Toronto.

According to the Sun, Toronto also falls behind Vancouver with 380 tickets issued and Calgary with 399.

Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa all issued less tickets than Toronto, with police handing out 113, 114 and 180 tickets respectively. 

With the release of this news, some are criticizing the city for ignoring cyclist infractions.

While others are saying there's no way there actually less cycling infractions here. 

Some are also saying not all cyclists break the rules, but the ones who do significantly increase danger on the roads. 

Cycling infractions are handed out for things like running red lights, lacking bells, lights and proper brakes and failing to slow down for pedestrians. 

