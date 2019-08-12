Cyclists in Toronto are ticketed far less than in Montreal

Most of us know cyclists in Toronto can drive pretty recklessly — probably because most of us have come close to being run over by one.

Despite the constant complaints about cyclists in Toronto, it seems they're actually ticketed far less than in some other Canadian cities.

According to the Toronto Sun, Montreal police handed out 42 times more tickets than Toronto police in 2018.

Montreal's stats say 12,285 tickets were issued to cyclists in that year, while only 292 were issued in Toronto.

According to the Sun, Toronto also falls behind Vancouver with 380 tickets issued and Calgary with 399.

Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa all issued less tickets than Toronto, with police handing out 113, 114 and 180 tickets respectively.

With the release of this news, some are criticizing the city for ignoring cyclist infractions.

Hmm... It's almost like #Toronto turns a blind eye to anything cyclists do. https://t.co/osTQX1aMUO — Mark Towhey (@towhey) August 12, 2019

While others are saying there's no way there actually less cycling infractions here.

WHY?

Why are they getting free passes?

I don’t believe, even for a minute ,there are less infractions in #Toronto

Smh#torpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/F4G9M1uEOu — Tony Mamalias (@TMamalAlias) August 12, 2019

Some are also saying not all cyclists break the rules, but the ones who do significantly increase danger on the roads.

Many cyclists obey the rules of the road but there is a large group that doesn’t, making the roads more dangerous for us all. Why would they follow the rules when no repercussions? #cycling #toronto #roadrage #traffic #cycle https://t.co/TB9iZwnIXZ — Ryan Leopold (@ryanleopold_can) August 12, 2019

Cycling infractions are handed out for things like running red lights, lacking bells, lights and proper brakes and failing to slow down for pedestrians.