Toronto is holding a vigil to protest treatment of migrants in the U.S.

We've all read about the atrocities currently taking place in migrant camps south of the border, so Toronto is taking a stand and partaking in a global vigil against the injustices.

The vigil will take place Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. It'll be at the corner of Armoury St. and University Ave., across from the U.S. Consulate.

These vigils are happening all over the world thanks to an organization called Lights for Liberty. They are "a coalition of people dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity," according to their website.

This particular event is called Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, and it's an opportunity for people across the U.S. and beyond to stand up against the inhumane treament of migrants.

"The United States is detaining infants, children, and adults in fundamentally dangerous conditions at detention centers spread across the south," the description on the Facebook event for the Toronto vigil reads.

"Reputable news reports have catalogued lack of beds, lack of food, unsanitary conditions, toddlers and infants left for days without adult care, the widespread use of solitary confinement for disabled and special needs individuals, intentional sleep deprivation... the list goes on. #Dontlookaway. Take a stand for those who cannot."

The event will consist of roughly an hour of speakers before the vigil itself begins.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring signs, use candlelight apps on their phones or bring glow sticks.

They're also encouraging everyone to share their signs and messages in advance on the Facebook event or group using the hashtag #LightsforLibertyTO in order to share ideas.

There are currently 188 people attending and 442 people interested according the online event, but there's no telling how many people will show up to make their voices heard.