City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station revitalization

Union Station just unveiled a new glass covered pedestrian walkway

Monday morning commuters will start their new route through a new glass underground pathway at Union Station.

The lower level of Union is closed off for construction until December. Anyone hoping to access the TTC Subway, GO York Concourse or Union Pearson Express through the lower level of the station will be redirected to this tunnel.

“This change is necessary to improve the flow of pedestrian traffic and to allow construction work on the revitalization project to progress,” the City of Toronto website reads.

The pathway runs below Front Street. Commuters can access the TTC subway through the north entrance/exit doors of the York Concourse or the street level subway entrance/exit.

Staff will be redirecting traffic at the station until the new route becomes the norm.

The construction work over the next six months is dedicated to the new glass roof east of the Front Street moat, new stairs to the Bay retail level, improving access to the TTC subway station and adding 12 new retail spaces to the station.

Anne Marie Aikins

