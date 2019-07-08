Union Station just unveiled a new glass covered pedestrian walkway

Monday morning commuters will start their new route through a new glass underground pathway at Union Station.

The lower level of Union is closed off for construction until December. Anyone hoping to access the TTC Subway, GO York Concourse or Union Pearson Express through the lower level of the station will be redirected to this tunnel.

“This change is necessary to improve the flow of pedestrian traffic and to allow construction work on the revitalization project to progress,” the City of Toronto website reads.

Heads up commuters on Monday. Old, huge moat has new life at Union Station. It will help if you stick to the right near transfer point. Staff will be on hand to help guide you but this is wonderful progress. Great work by city pic.twitter.com/4X4EOtRPjK — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) July 7, 2019

The pathway runs below Front Street. Commuters can access the TTC subway through the north entrance/exit doors of the York Concourse or the street level subway entrance/exit.

Staff will be redirecting traffic at the station until the new route becomes the norm.

City of Toronto and Metrolinx staff give commuters at Union Station directions to the #TTC. A tunnel parallel to Front Street takes people to the subway while construction is completed on the previous temporary access. pic.twitter.com/qBX4Z4Pfld — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) July 8, 2019

The construction work over the next six months is dedicated to the new glass roof east of the Front Street moat, new stairs to the Bay retail level, improving access to the TTC subway station and adding 12 new retail spaces to the station.